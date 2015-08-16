The Spirit of Independence

Where the mind is without fear and the head held high;
Where knowledge is free;
Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls;
Where words come out from the depth of truth;
Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection;
Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit;
Where the mind is led forward by Thee into ever-widening thought and action;
Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.
-- Rabindranath Tagore
Ponder
Read not to contradict and confute, nor to believe and take for granted but to weigh and consider.
0 comments:
Post a Comment